Here are the special guests for the first season of Canada’s Drag Race

Crave has announced its guest lineup for Canada’s Drag Race.
Canada’s Drag Race will feature special guests who critique runway looks, challenges and more.
These guests include BIDDELL, Amanda Brugel, Deborah Cox, Elisha Cuthbert, Tom Green, Jade Hassoune, Traci Melchor, Michelle Visage, Mary Walsh and Allie X.
Additionally, there will be guests throughout Canada’s Drag Race that will offer their expertise and help make the challenges even better. These guests include RALPH, Hollywood Jade, Matt Barnes, Colin McAllister, Justin Ryan, Crystal, Michelle Dubarry, Stefan Brogren and Sabrina Jalees.
While these guests will show up throughout the season, each week we’ll see Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Stacy McKenzie and Brooke Lynne Hytes, the runner-up from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11.
Canada’s Drag Race debuts July 2nd at 9pm ET on Crave in Canada. If you’re reading from the U.K. you can catch Canada’s Drag Race on BBC Three, and in the U.S. it will be available on WOW Presents Plus.
