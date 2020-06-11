PREVIOUS|
YouTube Gaming partners with Geoff Keighley on ‘Summer Game Fest Live’

The programming suite includes pre- and post-shows filled with prominent gaming guests

Jun 11, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

YouTube Gaming logo

YouTube Gaming has teamed up with Canadian video game journalist Geoff Keighley on ‘Summer Game Fest Live,’

The partnership is an extension of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, a four-month-long event focused on game announcements, developer interviews and more.

Through Summer Game Fest Live, Keighley will produce more than four hours of YouTube Gaming-exclusive content in June and July centred around the “biggest video game announcements.” Throughout Summer Game Fest Live, a variety of guests — including YouTube creators like Jacksepticeye, The Game Theorists and Lamarr Wilson — will join Keighley to discuss this news in pre- and post-shows.

This content lineup kicks off with Sony’s major PlayStation 5 game reveal event on June 11th at 4pm ET. A pre-show with Keighley and guests will begin at 3pm ET and a post-show will air immediately after the PS5 event concludes.

It’s important to note, however, that other Summer Game Fest content is available on a variety of platforms in addition to YouTube, including the official Summer Game Fest website and Twitch.

