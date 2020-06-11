PREVIOUS|
Bell leaves possibility of working with Huawei open pending government decision

The carrier is officially partnered with Nokia and Ericsson for its 5G network rollout

Jun 11, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

Montreal-based national carrier, Bell, says it would consider working with Huawei again if the government allows the Chinese company to participate in the rollout of 5G in Canada.

Following the launch of its initial 5G network, Claire Gillies, the president of Bell Mobility told MobileSyrup in an interview that “should the government allow Huawei’s participation, we would absolutely consider working with them again.”

The carrier is officially partnered with Nokia and Ericsson for the buildout of its 5G network, and has said its multi-vendor strategy has been key to delivering its 4G and LTE services.

The Canadian government has yet to decide whether the Chinese telecom will be allowed to participate in the rollout of the next generation of wireless technology across the country. There isn’t a timeline on when this decision will be made.

Bell says that its initial 5G service offers customers in the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton enhanced mobile data speeds and faster response times.

