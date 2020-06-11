Bell investing $2.7 million to create advanced 5G research centre at Western University

Montreal-based national carrier Bell has partnered with Western University in London, Ontario to create an advanced 5G research centre.
Bell says this partnership will turn the campus into a ‘living lab’ that will help shape smarter cities and communications systems, boost drone security and better manage business continuity.
The carrier will invest $2.7 million and deploy 5G network equipment and infrastructure throughout the campus. The partnership will also fund research initiatives, training opportunities, and and help advance technological innovations.
“Bell is pleased to further our relationship with one of Canada’s most respected universities, combining Bell’s technology expertise and Western’s excellence in academic research,” said Wade Oosterman, Bell’s vice chair and group president, in a press release.
The partnership will allow the university to study and evaluate 5G applications, including smart vehicle and smart city applications, virtual and augmented reality use, industrial Internet of Things applications, machine learning and more.
More to come…
