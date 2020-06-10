PREVIOUS
News

Sony’s new sale offers up to 75 percent off games until June 25

Jun 10, 2020

9:09 PM EDT



Sony’s ‘Save Up to 75%’ sale offers games for sale for, you guessed it, up to 75 percent off.

Titles like Greedfall, Far Cry 5, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition are part of the sale. The sale is available until June 25th.

Check out some of the notable games on sale, below, and the complete list of titles, here.

To check out the complete list of games, click here. It’s also worth noting that Sony currently has its Days of Play sale also going on right now, offering up to 50 percent off on around 200 titles.

