Bell launches initial 5G network in the GTA, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal

Montreal-based national carrier, Bell, has launched its initial 5G network in the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton.
“Bell 5G customers in Montreal, the GTA, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver will have access to enhanced mobile data speeds and faster response times, as well as seamless connections to Bell’s national LTE network,” the carrier said in a press release.
The carrier’s 5G access costs an addition $10 CAD per month on any Bell Mobility postpaid plan, but is currently being offered as a free bonus until March 31, 2021. Bell says that it already carries several 5G-enabled phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen and Motorola Edge+.
Bell notes that its initial 5G service will expand to more centres across the country as the wireless technology grows in speed capacity.
“As the scale, speed and capabilities of our next-generation network continue to grow, Bell Mobility will champion the 5G customer experience in every part of our business.” said Claire Gillies, the president of Bell Mobility, in the press release.
Bell says it is working with several 5G partners, including Ericsson and Nokia, to build its 5G network and accelerate Canada’s 5G innovation ecosystem.
The carrier has also partnered with Western University in London, Ontario to create an advanced 5G research centre. Bell is investing $2.7 million into the project and will deploy 5G network equipment and infrastructure throughout the campus.
Toronto-based national carrier Rogers launched its initial 5G network earlier this year in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal in partnership with Ericsson. Vancouver-based Telus, the remainder of the Big Three, has yet to launch its initial 5G network, but is also partnered with Nokia and Ericsson.
It’s important to note that the benefits of 5G in Canada won’t be immediate, as the government has yet to auction 3500MHz spectrum, which is considered vital for 5G services. Analysts have said that the first generation of 5G is expected to deliver speeds that will be similar to the most updated 4G networks.
More to come…
Comments