New website publicly details Android’s distribution numbers

Finally, we have a new way to check Android’s distribution data.
If you missed it, earlier this year, Google scrapped its long-running web page for sharing Android distribution numbers. The helpful tool provided monthly snapshots of how many devices were running which versions of the Android OS. Now, that data is available through Android Studio, the integrated development environment for making Android apps.
Because of that change, it’s a fair bit harder for regular people to check up on Android’s distribution numbers. Previously, Google updated the data and charts monthly — that stopped in 2018. In April, the search giant took the distribution data off the web.
However, all is not lost. Thanks to 9to5Google’s Kyle Bradshaw, there’s now a new website for getting the Android distribution data: ‘AndroidDistribution.io.’
Built using Google’s Flutter SDK, the site contains charts and data sourced from archives on 9to5Google, Droid Life and Android Police, as well as data from Ron Amadeo’s ‘Big Android Chart.’
Of course, the site also displays the most recent data and charts from Android Studio along with the historical data. It makes for an easy way to go back through Android’s history and distribution data.
While having easy access to Android distribution data is helpful, 9to5Google also points out that the data is flawed. The main issue is that Google gathers information based on devices that connect to Google Play Store. However, there are a wide variety of devices out there beyond smartphones that run Android and connect to the Play Store, many of which won’t be updated regularly. As such, that can skew the data.
Still, it’s great to have easy access to the Android distribution data once again, flaws and all. If you’re curious, Android 9.0 Pie currently has 31.30 percent of the Android market followed up by 8.x Oreo at a combined 21.30 percent across all versions (8.0 and 8.1). Android 10, however, remains at 8.20 percent distribution.
You can check out the data for yourself here.
Source: 9to5Google
