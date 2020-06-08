Limited-edition ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Xbox One X bundle includes first expansion

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console bundle is now available and comes with a special bonus: the first expansion of the much-anticipated game.
As spotted by IGN, the special Xbox One X console — and notably, the last special-edition One X to launch before the Xbox Series X arrives later this year — comes with the first expansion DLC for the game. Unfortunately, it won’t be available immediately, but instead will be “delivered directly to the console upon release.”
The Cyberpunk 2077 bundle was announced back in April, but the detail about access to the first expansion wasn’t revealed until now. It’s mentioned in the retail listing for the bundle, including this one from Best Buy Canada.
Along with the expansion, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle comes with a custom design, matching controller and entitles purchasers to a copy of the game when it releases on September 2017.
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, confirmed that the expansions for the game will be at least as big as those released for The Witcher 3. Further, CD Projekt Red will announce those expansions before the release of the core game.
Unfortunately, we don’t know how long it will take for those expansions to arrive. Even if they do take some time to reach players, judging by the developer’s record, I’d expect them to be quite good, just like The Witcher 3’s expansions.
IGN notes that only 45,000 of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X consoles will be made. It’s also worth noting that those of you planning to get the bundle, or even just the game on Xbox One, Microsoft’s ‘Smart Delivery’ service entitles you to a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version when it’s released. That will likely include the expansion content too.
Currently, the limited-edition Xbox One X is on sale for $100 off at Best Buy, but it’s sold out at the moment. It could be worth keeping an eye on the bundle if you want one to see if it comes back in stock before the sale ends.
Source: IGN
Comments