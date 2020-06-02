This is likely Google’s upcoming Android TV streaming stick

This is our best look yet at Google’s often-rumoured upcoming Android TV streaming stick.
XDA Developers reports the dongle is internally codenamed “Sabrina,” with past rumours indicating the streaming stick will feature a user-interface and a remote. This means the upcoming streaming device would be able to act entirely independently of a smartphone or tablet.
By contrast, Google’s Chromecast allows users to Cast content from their mobile device to a television through supported apps. Several television manufacturers feature direct integration of Google’s Cast technology.
Regarding design, the streaming stick looks like a more oval Chromecast Ultra. The device’s rubber also seems to be very similar to what is featured on the base of the Google Home and Nest Mini. XDA Developers’ leaked images reveal the Android TV streaming stick in pink, white and black. On the other hand, the controller seems to resemble the Apple TV’s Siri Remote, only thankfully it lacks the frustratingly inaccurate touchpad. The publication says the leaked images and video come from marketing materials obtained from a pre-release firmware build obtained from an Android developer.
It’s worth noting that given the leaked marketing materials are from October 2019, there’s a possibility the Android TV streaming stick’s design could have changed since then. It’s unclear when Google plans to release the device or how much it will cost. Google’s Chromecast Ultra is priced at $90 CAD, so this new streaming stick would likely be at least slightly more expensive. Given I’ve never been fond of Amazon’s Fire TV line, Roku’s streaming stick platform lacks many of the apps I use and the Apple TV is pricey, another player in the streaming device space is definitely welcome.
It’s possible Google planned to reveal the rumoured Android TV streaming stick at I/O 2020, the tech giant’s annual developer conference that was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Image credit: XDA Developers
Source: XDA Developers
