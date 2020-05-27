Shaw launches ‘Fibre+ Gig’ internet plan for residential customers in Western Canada

Shaw Communications has launched ‘Fibre+ Gig’ for residential internet customers in Western Canada, which offers gigabit download speeds.
The company says that the new product allows customers to stream, game and connect on more devices at the same time while enjoying great performance.
Fibre+ Gig provides speeds of up to one gigabit-per-second (Gbps). This plan is available with unlimited data for $115 monthly on a 2-year ValuePlan. Shaw says this plan allows customers to download a full high-definition movie in a matter of seconds
“Because of our continuous investments, homes in even the smallest communities that we serve can get the same fast Fibre+ Gig speeds that customers in Vancouver or Calgary are able to enjoy,” said Paul McAleese, the president of Shaw Communications, in a press release.
Shaw also recently rolled out a new service tier called ‘Fibre+ 750,’ which offers download speeds of up to 750 megabits-per-second (Mbps). It starts at $110 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan with unlimited data.
In response to customers’ recent demand for more affordable plans, Shaw rolled out the ‘Basic 10’ plan, which starts at $50 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan with download speeds of up to 10Mbps.
Shaw notes that existing customers can use its self-connect program to easily upgrade their in-home internet package and hardware. It says that new customers can get access to new products without scheduling a service appointment.
More information about the internet plans and details about availability can be found here.
Source: Shaw Communications
