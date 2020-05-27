Quibi adds AirPlay support, finally lets users watch content on the big screen

Short-form mobile streaming service Quibi now supports Apple’s AirPlay, which means users can now watch the platform’s content on TV.
Quibi’s chief product officer, Tom Conrad, says the company is working to add support for Chromecast in June. Once this rolls out, it will allow Android users to cast content from the streaming service’s app to their TV too.
This comes after the company’s founder, Jeffery Katzenberg, stated in April that the streaming service would get limited TV casting support. At the time, it was unclear whether it would support AirPlay and Chromecast.
Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June.
It may seem strange for a mobile-focused streaming service to launch TV casting support, but it is a good move from the company, as people are more likely to watch content on their TVs as opposed to their phones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although this new functionality will be useful for many users, Quibi still has some other limitations. For instance, users can’t share screenshots and post them to social media. Katzenberg recently told the New York Times that users will soon get the ability to share Quibi content on social media, but it’s unclear what that functionality will look like.
Back in early, April Quibi confirmed it secured 1.7 million downloads in its first week. It’s important to note all current subscribers are on a 90-day trial. It’ll be interesting to see how many free users Quibi can turn into paying customers once the trial ends.
In Canada, Quibi has an exclusive agreement with Bell related to original news content produced by CTV and TSN, including daily news program ‘NewsDay by CTV.’
Following the 90-day free trial, Quibi is priced at $6.99 CAD per month, with an ad-free subscription that costs $9.99 a month.
