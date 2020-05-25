PlayStation to hold new State of Play focused on The Last of Us Part II on May 27

PlayStation has confirmed that its next State of Play video presentation will be held on May 27th and focus entirely on The Last of Us Part II.
State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to The Last of Us Part II: https://t.co/tb7W3Mq4OS
Tune in Wednesday at 1pm Pacific time for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence pic.twitter.com/U9MeRec54e
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020
The State of Play will kick off at 4pm ET and follow Neil Druckmann, creative director on The Last of Us Part II, as he goes through new story and gameplay details. According to a PlayStation Blog post, the stream will be a little over 20 minutes long, with the final eight minutes dedicated to “never-before-seen-gameplay.”
You’ll be able to watch the State of Play on Twitch and YouTube.
This will be PlayStation’s second State of Play this month, following May 14th’s Ghost of Tsushima-focused episode. As with that episode, the upcoming The Last of Us Part II showcase will not feature any new details on the PlayStation 5, Sony has confirmed.
The Last of Us Part II will launch exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on June 19th. Be warned, however: significant spoilers from the game have been shared the internet following a major leak late last month. Therefore, you’ll likely want to avoid the comments of both the above tweet and the State of Play when it begins streaming, as well as any other PlayStation or The Last of Us-related forums.
In related news, Sony revealed a variety of The Last of Us Part II-themed PlayStation products last week, including a limited edition PS4 Pro bundle and headset. These will launch alongside the game on June 19th.
Image credit: PlayStation
Comments