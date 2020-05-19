Limited edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle coming to Canada in June

Sony has unveiled a variety of limited edition products inspired by The Last of Us Part II, including a themed PlayStation 4 Pro bundle.
Launching alongside the post-apocalyptic action-adventure game on June 19th, the bundle includes:
- A physical copy of The Last of Us Part II
- A matte finish PlayStation 4 Pro console engraved with protagonist Ellie’s fern tattoo design
- A controller with a matching tattoo design and The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad
- A code to redeem The Last of Us Part II digital content, such as a dynamic theme avatars
The bundle will be available in Canada for $499.99 CAD.
In addition to the PS4 Pro bundle, Sony is launching a $119.99 wireless PS4 headset that features Ellie’s fern tattoo and The Last of Us Part II logo. This is a ‘Steel Black’ version of Sony’s ‘Gold Wireless Headset.’
Finally, Sony has partnered with Seagate on an officially licensed The Last of Us Part II-themed 2TB external hard drive, which will cost $114.99.
It’s important to note that The Last of Us Part II experienced a major leak over the past month, resulting in significant story spoilers hitting the internet. Therefore, tread carefully online if you’re interested in the game.
Source: PlayStation
