Limited edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle coming to Canada in June

A matching headset and external hard drive are also launching alongside the game

May 19, 2020

12:09 PM EDT

The Last of Us Part II PS4 bundle

Sony has unveiled a variety of limited edition products inspired by The Last of Us Part II, including a themed PlayStation 4 Pro bundle.

Launching alongside the post-apocalyptic action-adventure game on June 19th, the bundle includes:

  • A physical copy of The Last of Us Part II
  • A matte finish PlayStation 4 Pro console engraved with protagonist Ellie’s fern tattoo design
  • A controller with a matching tattoo design and The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad
  • A code to redeem The Last of Us Part II digital content, such as a dynamic theme avatars

The bundle will be available in Canada for $499.99 CAD.

In addition to the PS4 Pro bundle, Sony is launching a $119.99 wireless PS4 headset that features Ellie’s fern tattoo and The Last of Us Part II logo. This is a ‘Steel Black’ version of Sony’s ‘Gold Wireless Headset.’The Last of Us Part II headset

Finally, Sony has partnered with Seagate on an officially licensed The Last of Us Part II-themed 2TB external hard drive, which will cost $114.99.

The Last of Us Part II hard driveIt’s important to note that The Last of Us Part II experienced a major leak over the past month, resulting in significant story spoilers hitting the internet. Therefore, tread carefully online if you’re interested in the game.

Source: PlayStation

