Canadian stars team up for Call of Duty: Warzone competition

Apr 14, 2020

OverActive Media has announced a collaboration with some of Canada’s sports, music and esports personalities in a Call of Duty: Warzone battle

In the competition, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner, the Toronto Raptors’ Malcolm Miller, Canadian rapper Zach Zoya and the Toronto Ultra’s (a Canadian Call of Duty team) Methodz, are teaming up for today’s stream ‘Live From Warzone: Warstream’ on YouTube.

Toronto Ultra is broadcasting and hosting the games, which will allow viewers to watch from all four players’ points of view in a rotating live stream. The game will happen later today at 7pm ET/4pm PT and will be livestreamed, here.

Additionally, there will be 37 other teams and 148 other plays in the battle royale competition.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a 150 player free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale title available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

