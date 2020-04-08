Sky: Children of the Light is now free in the Google Play Store.
The game, developed and published by thatgamecompany, the makers of Journey, released on iOS back in July.
In Sky: Children of the Light, the player uses a cape that gives them the ability to fly around seven different realms that represent the stages of life.
There are several choices of in-game cosmetic items to collect, including capes, masks, hairstyles, hats, pants, playable musical instruments and more.
The game was nominated in The Game Awards 2019 and the Golden Joystick Awards last year. Sky: Children of the Light also won Apple’s iPhone game of the year last year as well.
