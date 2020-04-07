PREVIOUS
Ubisoft running major franchise, party game sale on the Nintendo Switch

Some party games here that might be worth your while during quarantine with family

Apr 7, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Just Dance 2020

Ubisoft has kicked off a big sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

In addition to deals on some of its most prominent franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, there are offers on party games like Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit. The latter titles might be especially useful for families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of eShop deals can be found here.

