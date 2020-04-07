Ubisoft running major franchise, party game sale on the Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft has kicked off a big sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
In addition to deals on some of its most prominent franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, there are offers on party games like Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit. The latter titles might be especially useful for families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered — $19.99 CAD (regularly $49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (includes Black Flag and Rogue) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- Jeopardy! — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
- Just Dance 2020 — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Monopoly — $11.99 (regularly $49.99)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth — $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Trivial Pursuit Live! — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Wheel of Fortune — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
The full list of eShop deals can be found here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
