Business

Royal Canadian Legion launches online fundraisers for support amid COVID-19 pandemic

The branches are attempting to ensure that they can continue to cover bills in order to reopen

Apr 8, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

Several Royal Canadian Legion branches have started online fundraisers to help with financial setbacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is continuing to help veterans, but many branches are hoping to receive assistance through fundraising to pay bills, as reported by The Canadian Press.

Although branches have access to receive $3 million to help out with costs, it may not be enough to save all of the branches. The independent branches are working to deliver food and groceries despite being closed, which means that they aren’t getting any revenue.

The branches are normally able to fund their efforts by renting out their halls and through their restaurants and bars. However, since operations have been halted due to the pandemic, several branches don’t have the means to pay bills.

In an effort to keep the branches running, the Royal Canadian Legion has launched a series of online campaigns. Individual branches have set donation goals ranging between $5,000 to $30,000.

Image credit: Royal Canadian Legion

Source: The Canadian Press

