Let us know what you think about the PS5’s DualSense controller

Apr 8, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Yesterday, Sony revealed the controller for its upcoming console the PS5. The new controller is called the DualSense and offers haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a new ‘Create’ button. There’s also a mic on the controller, which will allow users to communicate without a headset.

I personally like the look of the controller; it looks sleek and sort of like an Xbox One controller had a baby with the DualShock 4. I think I would have preferred if the “black” part of the controller was gold, but it seems like the gamepad will come out in a variety of colour variations.

Still, a lot of people have their own opinions on the controller.

Some positive:

While some people are not a fan.

We took a poll on our Instagram and 67 percent of the people who answered like the controller.

Let us know in the comments below if you like PlayStation’s new DualSense controller.

