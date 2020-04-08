Let us know what you think about the PS5’s DualSense controller

Yesterday, Sony revealed the controller for its upcoming console the PS5. The new controller is called the DualSense and offers haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a new ‘Create’ button. There’s also a mic on the controller, which will allow users to communicate without a headset.
I personally like the look of the controller; it looks sleek and sort of like an Xbox One controller had a baby with the DualShock 4. I think I would have preferred if the “black” part of the controller was gold, but it seems like the gamepad will come out in a variety of colour variations.
Still, a lot of people have their own opinions on the controller.
Some positive:
So in love with the look of the #Dualsense. Decided to make some quick mockups based on some of my favorite PlayStation franchises! #PS5 pic.twitter.com/2LJrkxtxlV
— Dorm! (@DormStreams) April 7, 2020
Hoping we can get some places selling custom DualSense controllers cause man the fan designs are looking mad appealing. pic.twitter.com/slD6KtyK1a
— KZ 🗝 (@KZXcellent) April 8, 2020
While some people are not a fan.
The PS5 dualsense controller looks insane! pic.twitter.com/sDM6i29Wi4
— Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) April 8, 2020
— BOW✏️🔞 (@BOW999) April 8, 2020
We took a poll on our Instagram and 67 percent of the people who answered like the controller.
Let us know in the comments below if you like PlayStation’s new DualSense controller.
