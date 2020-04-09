BookJane app aims to connect Ontario physicians with hospitals, healthcare facilities

Toronto-based digital health care platform Bookjane has been selected by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) to directly manage the shortage of physicians in hospitals and other healthcare facilities across Ontario.
With the BookJane app, physicians can be connected to the appropriate facility in the province to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Physicians are connected based on proximity and availability and will receive requests directly within the mobile app for easy response. So far, more than 1,500 physicians have registered with BookJane, according to the company.
Those interested can register through the app on iOS and Android. Going forward, BookJane says it’s working with other caregiver associations to migrate their memberships onto the platform so hospitals can have a one-stop shop for service.
