Crave is now available on Roku streaming devices

Apr 8, 2020

2:25 PM EDT

Bell’s Crave streaming video service is now available on Roku devices and the Roku TV platform.

Additionally, those with Roku streaming devices now have access to a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Bell announced the 30-day free trial for new subscribers back in March amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crave is also available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and desktop. Unfortunately, the service is still doesn’t have a PlayStation 4 app.

Crave offers three tiers: Basic, Crave + Movies + HBO, and Starz. On top of Crave’s monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 per month, and Starz is an additional $5.99 per month.

Crave recently announced that it is temporarily lowering streaming quality during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep up with demand for the service.

To check out what’s coming to Crave in April, click here.

