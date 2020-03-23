Bell offering free 30-day Crave subscriptions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bell Media has announced that it is offering 30 days of Crave for free to any new subscribers.
The previous trial period for the streaming service was seven days.
The new 30-day promotion will be available until April 30th and allow users to sample the Crave package of their choice, including Movies + HBO and Super Écran, the platform’s recently launched French-language option.
A standard Crave subscription offers access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and New Eden, as well as select other content, such as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and CBS’ Star Trek: Picard.
Further, adding a Starz package features shows like Spartacus and a variety of older films while the Movies + HBO add-on includes such series as Game of Thrones, Succession and Westworld and recent major films like Hobbs & Shaw and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (coming March 27th).
While Bell didn’t provide a specific reason for the timing of this promotion, it’s no doubt intended to target the many Canadians who are currently staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other streaming services, like Sundance Now and Acorn TV, have also extended trial periods to 30 days amid the ongoing global health crisis.
New Crave subscribers can claim the offer via the Crave app on Android and iOS or Crave.ca.
Source: Bell Media
