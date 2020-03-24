Here’s what’s coming to Crave in April 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
April 2nd
Menteur (HBO + Movies)
April 3rd
- Abominable ( HBO + Movies)
- Blinded by the Light ( HBO + Movies)
- Overcomer (HBO + Movies)
- DNA Dinners: season 1
- Ollie & Moon: season 1B
- Unabomber: In His Own Words
- Dazed and Confused (Starz Programming)
- Dial M for Murder (Starz Programming)
- Frenzy (Starz Programming)
- North by Northwest (Starz Programming)
- Prisoners (Starz Programming)
- Psycho (Starz Programming )
- Rear Window (Starz Programming)
- Rope (Starz Programming)
- Saboteur (Starz Programming)
- Shadow of a Doubt (Starz Programming)
- St. Vincent (Starz Programming)
- Strangers on a Train (Starz Programming)
- The Birds (Starz Programming)
- The Man Who Knew Too Much (Starz Programming)
- Vertigo (Starz Programming)
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (Starz Programming)
April 5th
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children: season 1, episode 1 @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
April 6th
- Pavarotti
April 7th
- Cardinal: season 4, episode 1
April 10th
- A Dog’s Journey (HBO + Movies)
- Good Boys (HBO + Movies)
- Good Girls Get High (HBO + Movies)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain (HBO + Movies)
- Flour Power: Twists on the Classics
- Peg & Cat: season 2
- The Detour: season 4
- Astro Boy (Starz Programming)
- Ghost in a Shell (Starz Programming)
- Hop (Starz Programming)
- My Blind Brother (Starz Programming)
April 11th
- Gravity (Starz Programming)
April 12th
- Insecure: season 4, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Run: season 1, episode 1 @ 10:30pm ET (HBO + Movies)
April 13th
- Sea of Life
April 16th
- Lie Exposed (HBO + Movies)
April 17th
- Stuber (HBO + Movies)
- Lucky Day (HBO + Movies)
- Echantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
- Enchantimals: Tales from the Everwilde
- Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes *Crave Original*
- All I Wish (Starz Programming)
- Knocked Up (Starz Programming)
- The F Word (Starz Programming)
- Wall Street (Starz Programming)
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (Starz Programming)
April 18th
- Bosch: season 6
April 19th
- The Longest War (HBO + Movies)
April 20th
- Weeds: seasons 1 – 8 (Starz Programming)
April 23rd
- We’re Here: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET
- Rule of 3 (HBO + Movies)
April 24th
- It: Chapter 2 (HBO + Movies)
- Pain and Glory (HBO + Movies)
- Leaderboard Shorts
- Pressure’s On: season 1
- Spencer’s Big 30: season 2
- Lone Survivor (Starz Programming)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (Starz Programming)
April 25th
- Bad Education @ 8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
April 26th
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm ET
- Vida: season 3, episode 1 (Starz Programming)
April 27th
- I Know This Much is True: season 1, episode 1 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story
