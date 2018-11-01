Crave PlayStation 4 app still has no official launch day

On Thursday, Bell Media launched a revamped version of its CraveTV streaming service renaming to Crave. Alongside the redesign, Crave will offer HBO content as well as a variety of new movies. Unfortunately, even with the update, there is still no PlayStation 4 app in sight.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, the company revealed that there is still no launch date for a PS4 app. “PS4 is on the roadmap for Crave, with no specific launch date available at this time. ”
Other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Funimation and Crunchyroll all have their respective apps that are available to download through the PlayStation Store. With Crave not being among one of these services, PS4 users cannot easily access the platform’s content without either changing to a different console, streaming device or using the PS4’s finicky web browser.
Crave is currently available via Android and iOS and is coming soon to AppleTV Gen 4 and 3, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung TV and Xbox.
Crave offers customers access to movies like Wonder Woman and The Shape of Water as well as shows like Arrow and Game of Thrones.
