News

Bell Media to air ‘One World: Together at Home’ digital event on April 18

The digital event will include numerous musical performances to celebrate healthcare workers

Apr 7, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Bell Media announced that it is the Canadian partner of the international TV event ‘One World: Together at Home’ announced by Global Citizen and the WHO.

The international digital event is meant to show unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

It will include a virtual concert by Lady Gaga and appearances from Chris Martin, David Beckam, Elton John, Kelly Clarkson, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Lizzo and several others. The event is going to be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The two-hour event is going to air on April 18th at 8pm ET on CTV, CTV2, TSN, CP24, MUCH, MTV and in french on VRAK. It will also be live streamed on the iHeartRadio Canada app and radio stations.

It will then be available on demand in English and French on Crave along with the CTV app and website.

Source: Bell Media

