Possible Surface Go 2 specs leak with Intel Pentium and Core m3 variants

Microsoft is reportedly working on a Surface Go 2, and now a Twitter user has posted the tablet’s alleged specs online.
Spotted by Tom’s Hardware, Twitter user ‘_rogame’ (@_rogame) posted a list of possible specs for Microsoft’s upcoming mini-Surface. Most notable are the processors listed in the leak, which suggests the new Surface Go will feature a significant performance boost over the original.
According to the leak, the Surface Go 2 will have variants powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU and another powered by an Intel Pentium 4425Y.
For comparison, the first-generation Surface Go ran on an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor that could hit a 1.6GHz clock speed. The Intel Pentium 4425Y runs at 1.7GHz. It doesn’t have a boost, but it does run with two cores and four threads.
New Update
Microsoft Surface Go 2
There are now two options:
Intel(R) Core(TM) m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz
2C/4T 1.6GHz base 3.4GHz boost
Intel UHD 615
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz
2C/4T 1.7GHz base no boost
Intel UHD 615
8GB RAM
128GB SSD https://t.co/VAyCJgMItw pic.twitter.com/GJmjp9bDwI
— _rogame (@_rogame) March 20, 2020
As for the Core m3, it would run at 1.10GHz with two cores and four threads. However, it also has a boost speed of 3.4GHz.
_rogame also noted that both models use the same SSD as the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X. The Pentium model will have a 128GB SSD while the m3 will have a 256GB SSD. Further, both tablets will have 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615 graphics, according to the leaked specs.
As for the efficacy of these leaked specs, Windows Central says that the m3 CPU variant shown by _rogame lines up with leaked Geekbench scores of what could be the Surface Go 2 with the same processor. However, plausible as the specs seem, it’s important to take them with a grain of salt at this point. As we get closer to a potential launch date for the Surface Go 2, expect more details to emerge.
Source: _rogame Via: Tom’s Hardware, Windows Central
