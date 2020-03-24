City of Toronto using cell phone data to curb spread of COVID-19: report

Toronto is reportedly trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 by using cell phone data from carriers to see where people aren’t practicing social distancing.
The Logic reports that Mayor John Tory stated that the city received data from carriers to see where people are still congregating. Tory said the city would create a heat map from the data.
Telus, Bell, Rogers and Freedom Mobile have all confirmed to MobileSyrup that the city did not contact them, and that they did not provide any such data.
The chief communications officer of the City of Toronto, Brad Ross, has tweeted that “the City won’t be using cell location data, nor does it have such data, to determine where people are not practising physical distancing.”
Hi Jordan – the City won’t be using cell location data, nor does it have such data, to determine where people are not practising physical distancing. We know the vast majority of people who are not essential or critical workers are staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19
— Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) March 24, 2020
Don Peat, Tory’s director of communications, told The Logic that Tory was referring to an offer to share anonymized cell phone location information with the city. Peat noted that Tory passed along the offer to Toronto Public Health and the Emergency Operation Centre to determine if it could be useful amid the outbreak.
Further, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association tweeted that it has learned that no information was sent by wireless carriers or received by the city.
The non-profit organization also says that it has been “further assured that rule of law, necessity and proportionality tests will be heeded for future requests by public health for such info.”
Update: no information sent by wireless carriers or received by @JohnTory or @TorontoCouncil or public health officials, we have been told and further assured that rule of law, necessity and proportionality tests will be heeded for future requests by public health for such info.
— Canadian Civil Liberties Association (@cancivlib) March 24, 2020
It’s interesting to note that obtaining cell phone data as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not unheard of in some countries. For instance, health officials in South Korea retraced patients’ movements by using data from their cell phones.
Further, Israel has passed a law to allow for the use of cellphone data to track people who have COVID-19, and to help determine who else they may have been infected.
If such measures were taken in Toronto, it would surely raise privacy concerns. However, the city says that this isn’t the case.
In an op-ed about Canada and the use of cell phone data, University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist notes that “in normal times, most Canadians would respond to the collection and use of sensitive health and location information with a hard no. But these are not normal times.”
Geist says that all measures can and should be considered in response to the global pandemic, but of course with the proper safeguards, appropriate oversight and penalties.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the federal government won’t be collecting cell phone data to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but noted that all options are on the table.
It’s unclear why Tory made the comments that he did, only for the city to walk them back. Perhaps there was some sort of miscommunication, or maybe Tory was just referring to an idea that hadn’t actually been executed.
You can read The Logic‘s full feature here.
Source: The Logic
