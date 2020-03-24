PREVIOUS|
Microsoft warns Windows users of vulnerabilities that are being exploited

The tech giant notes that some hackers are already exploiting the vulnerabilities

Mar 24, 2020

9:25 AM EDT

Microsoft has disclosed a vulnerability that could allow hackers to take complete control of Windows users’ computers.

The tech giant released a security advisory that details the two zero-day vulnerabilities, and notes that they are being exploited by hackers in some targeted attacks. Microsoft notes that all Windows users could be at risk.

“Microsoft is aware of limited targeted attacks that could leverage un-patched vulnerabilities in the Adobe Type Manager Library,” the tech giant notes.

The Windows Adobe Type Manager Library is used to manage fonts in Adobe Systems. Microsoft says that attackers could exploit the vulnerability by convincing a user to open a specially-crafted document or viewing it in the Windows Preview pane.

There currently isn’t a patch to fix the vulnerabilities, but Microsoft says it is working on a solution. A security patch likely won’t be issued anytime before April 14th. In the meantime, Microsoft has outlined numerous workarounds for users who are concerned.

Source: Microsoft

