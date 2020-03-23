Huawei P40 and P40 Pro specs surface online

Huawei’s P40 and P40 Pro full specs have leaked online this past weekend. This was reported by 91mobiles with Ishan Agarwal.
Starting with the flagship, the P40 Pro will sport a quad sensor setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 40-megapixel second sensor, a 12-megapixel camera and a time-of-flight sensor. The telephoto camera will reportedly sport 50x SuperSensing Zoom and stabilization.
Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40Pro ->
-6.58"
-Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam (50MP+40MP+12MP+ToF)
-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures
-Front: 32MP+Depth
-50X SuperSensing Zoom w/ Telephoto Stabilisation
-4200mAh, 40W Wired & 40/27W Wireless SuperCharge
-Kirin 990 5Ghttps://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/cCrTMXS1QX
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020
Additionally, the leaker states the phone features a Huawei XD Fusion Engine to further enhance the results. The front of the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel camera as well as and a depth sensor.
Further, the P40 Pro uses a 6.58-inch with curved displays, a Kirin 990 5G chipset, a 4,200mAh battery and a 40W fast wireless charging.
Similar to the Mate 30 Pro handset, the P40 Series will lack Google app support and simply feature Huawei’s AppGallery.
The smaller P40, on the other hand, will feature a 6.1-inch screen, a smaller 3,800mAh battery, and more. Instead of a quad-setup, this device would use three shooters, a 50-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel Leica Ultra Vision sensor with up to 30x digital zoom and Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures.
This handset will also support 40W fast wired charging.
Huawei is expected to reveal these handsets on March 26th via a livestream.
Source: Ishan Agarwal. 91mobiles
