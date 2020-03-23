Apple adding new features to the ‘Find My’ app in iOS14

An early version of iOS 14 has leaked with some new features in Apple’s ‘Find My’ app.
One new feature that can be configured will send a notification when someone doesn’t arrive somewhere at a specific time. The app already has the ability to notify people when you arrive somewhere, but this will add a new option to the mix.
This feature would be helpful for people who are in a family plan and need to keep track of their kids. Ideally, this will allow for the same level of tracking, but it will provide parents with fewer notifications.
This can even be configured to notify you if the person you’re tracking leaves a selected location early, according to 9to5Mac.
There will also be a new AR-mode added to the app that will help give people a more precise way to locate their lost phone, computer or another device.
Apple’s Find My app has been under a magnifying glass for the last few months because rumours are suggesting that the tech giant is going to release its own device tracking tags to rival the popular brand Tile.
iOS 14 might also add the ability to add a custom wallpaper to CarPlay.
Source: 9to5Mac
