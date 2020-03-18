Sundance Now extends its free trial to 30 days

Sundance Now is now offering a 30-day free trial in order to help those at home who are social distancing. Previously, Sundance Now only offered a 7-day trial.
AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now includes shows like A Discovery of Witches, Riviera, The Cry, Cheat, The Gulf, Wisting, Little Drummer Girl, Killing for Love and “Sweden’s answer to Downtown Abbey” The Restaurant season 3, which premieres on March 19th.
To obtain the deal, you’ll have to use the special code ‘SundanceNow30’ at sundancenow.com.
Sundance Now is $6.99 CAD per month, or $4.99 per month if you sign up for an annual membership.
