Apple is aware of Personal Hotspot issues with iOS 13, iPadOS 13: report

Apple is aware of reports of issues pertaining to its Personal Hotspot feature on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, according to documents obtained by MacRumors.
The issue in question sees some iPhone and iPad users trying to use the data tethering feature either frequently disconnect or fail to connect at all. It’s unclear just how widespread this issue has been, but according to MacRumors, users have been reporting it since iOS 13.1.2, which rolled out on September 30th, 2019.
For now, MacRumors reports that you can temporarily work around the issue by switching Personal Hotspot on and off, although this doesn’t provide a permanent solution.
While the document suggests that Apple is working on a fix, it remains to be seen when this will be rolled out. In the documents, Apple stressed that this isn’t a hardware-related issue, so users shouldn’t be concerned that there’s anything wrong with their iPhone or iPad.
