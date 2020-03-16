Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile closing corporate kiosks due to COVID-19

Telus says that it is temporarily closing all of its corporate kiosks, including those of its flanker brands, Koodo and Public Mobile.
The national carrier says that in order to keep customers connected, its storefront locations will remain open. Telus says that it is taking precautionary steps by enabling a touchless experience.
“As part of our efforts to safeguard the health and safety of our team members and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to temporarily close all of our Telus, Koodo, and Public Mobile corporate kiosks across the country,” a spokesperson told MobileSyrup in an emailed statement.
The carrier notes that Telus and Koodo customers can still seek service support through online chats, social media and by phoning the call centre directly. Public Mobile customers can find support on its website and community posts.
This comes after Shaw announced that it was closing all of its retail stores including Freedom Mobile locations.
As the coronavirus continues to spread across Canada, it’s likely that more carriers will follow suit.
