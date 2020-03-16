Shaw closing its retail stores including Freedom Mobile due to COVID-19

Shaw Communications is temporarily closing its 116 Freedom Mobile stores and 43 Shaw retail stores until March 27th due to the coronavirus.
The company notes that Canadians can continue to order Freedom Mobile services from select dealer locations and national retail partners. Payments can be processed through online banking, auto pay arrangements, the Freedom Mobile call centre and the Freedom Mobile My Account app.
New or existing customers who want to order any new or additional Shaw internet, home phone and video services can do so on the company’s website.
Customers can also make payments on their accounts via their My Shaw app or through the website. Shaw says customers that are looking to return equipment should hold their equipment until after March 27th, with no impact to their account.
“Clearly these are extraordinary circumstances and this step will help our communities and health care professionals across the country better tackle this growing pandemic by helping to flatten the curve and reduce the number of individuals who can be exposed to COVID-19,” said Brad Shaw, the CEO of Shaw Communications, in a press release.
Shaw says that all employees impacted by this announcement are going to be paid for the time they would have been scheduled to work during this period.
Source: Shaw Communications
