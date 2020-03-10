Quibi’s less expensive subscription to have unskippable pre-roll ads

Upcoming mobile streaming service Quibi has laid out its ad strategy for its first year of business.
According to Axios, Quibi will run unskippable pre-roll ads before each episode of a show. These can come in six-, 10- or 15-second intervals. However, ads will not run during an episode.
Overall, Quibi will only run ads from 10 different partners as part of its first-year business strategy, including those from Lays, Doritos, Cheerios, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Nature Valley and Budweiser Light.
Quibi, which stands for “quick bites,” aims to differentiate itself in the crowded video streaming space by offering short chapters of content that run for 10 minutes or less.
The company was founded by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and features a variety of content from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba and Reese Witherspoon. Additionally, Bell has signed on as Quibi’s exclusive Canadian partner and will provide content from its CTV and Sportsnet networks.
Quibi will launch in Canada on April 6th and offer two different subscription tiers. For $6.99 CAD/month, Canadians will get access to the service’s entire catalogue, with the aforementioned pre-roll ads set to run. For $9.99/month, you’ll get all Quibi content ad-free.
Some users might find it odd to have a streaming service that features ads, given that most services like Netflix, Crave and Disney+ are ad-free. That said, an ad-supported streaming service isn’t unprecedented. For example, in the U.S., Hulu has base subscription that runs ad in addition to a more expensive tier that removes ads.
