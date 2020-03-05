Bell announced that it has become the exclusive Canadian partner for Quibi, the upcoming mobile video platform that is launching in Canada on April 6th.
The streaming service is going to feature Canadian news and sports through CTV News and TSN for curated daily content.
A monthly subscription for Quibi is going to cost $6.99 CAD with ads, and $9.99 without ads.
CTV News will produce a daily news program covering breaking news and the biggest stories of the day, which will stream on Quibi mornings and evenings on weekdays and mornings on weekends.
Further, TSN will produce daily sports information update streaming every morning, 7 days a week.
The two Bell Media series will be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials, which will feature curated news, entertainment and inspirational content every day. Bell is also going to market Quibi to Canadians via Bell Media and Bell Mobility marketing channels.
“Our goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and we look forward to powering the launch of Quibi in Canada with the full strength of Bell’s unmatched wireless and content creation resources,” said Mirko Bibic, the president and CEO of Bell, in a press release.
Bell is Quibi’s exclusive Canadian marketing partner in the telecommunications category and the first Canadian provider of daily content for the new platform.
Founded by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s goal is to offer mobile-friendly “bite-sized” chapters of content that run for 10 minutes or less.
The platform has previously announced a number of Quibi originals that will feature famous faces like Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more. You can check out the full list of originals here.
Source: Bell
