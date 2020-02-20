Apple considering allowing users to set third-party apps as iOS defaults

Apple is reportedly thinking about allowing iPhone and iPad users to set third-party apps as their default iOS apps.
This means that instead of the standard Safari browser, users could select Chrome, as reported by Bloomberg. Also, instead of the Mail app, users could have Gmail as their default email app.
Although users can already use these apps, Apple prominently displays its own apps. For instance, if a website has an email link, once you click on it then your phone automatically opens it up in the Apple Mail app.
Bloomberg also reports that the tech giant is working on letting third-party music apps like Spotify run on its HomePod smart speaker. This would no longer require users to stream Spotify from an Apple device over AirPlay.
This is interesting because last year, Spotify complained that Apple pushes people to use its own streaming service, Apple Music. This led to Apple being investigated by the EU over anti-competitive App Store practices.
Apple is still reportedly in the planning stage for these changes, but Bloomberg notes that they could be implemented in iOS 14 and an upcoming HomePod software update.
Comments