Samsung accidentally sent ‘Find My Mobile’ notifications to some users worldwide

Samsung accidentally sent out a ‘Find My Mobile’ notification to Galaxy phones around the globe.
Galaxy owners worldwide took to Twitter to report that they received the confusing push notification. Users noted that the notification just displayed the number ‘1’ and that it would disappear when clicked on.
Samsung has confirmed that the notification was sent out in error during an internal test.
Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF
“This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers,” Samsung Help UK tweeted.
MobileSyrup‘s Jon Lamont (@Jon Lamont) received the notification on his Samsung Galaxy S10e at 1:53am ET.
Interestingly, users who didn’t register for the ‘Find My Mobile’ service on their device also reported that they received the push notification.
Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ feature is similar to Apple’s ‘Find My Phone’ app. It allows users to find their phone if they’ve lost it. It also lets users lock the the screen and back up data that’s on the phone.
