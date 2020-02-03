Microsoft has scrapped plans to release the Surface Hub 2X processor upgrade cartridge this year. Instead, the Redmond, Washington-based company plans to roll out a “major software update” for the Surface Hub and Hub 2, as well as the larger 85-inch model.
The details come from a leaked webinar sent to Surface Hub 2 sellers, shared on Twitter by WalkingCat (@h0x0d).
Essentially, Microsoft initially planned to release an upgrade cartridge that would improve the processor and GPU in the Hub 2S. Further, it was part of how Microsoft planned to enable support for tilting and rotation on the Hub 2S, a feature it unveiled last year.
The company still plans to develop tilting and rotation, but it’s not clear when the feature will arrive. Additionally, Microsoft said in the webinar that the feature may not require an upgrade for the Hub 2S or original Surface Hub devices. While the delay is frustrating, if the feature release doesn’t require customers to pay for a new compute cartridge, it could be worth the wait.
On top of that, the webinar details Microsoft’s plans for the 2020 update. First up, Microsoft will base the update on the latest Windows 10 release, not on the modern Windows Core OS platform. Core OS will power Windows 10X devices like the Surface Neo and was expected to come to the Hub 2S as part of the compute cartridge. It’s not clear if or when that will arrive now. Further, that update will bring more IT-friendly integration, deployment and manageability features.
Despite the change in plans, Microsoft says it still plans to allow users to turn the Hub 2S display into a monitor for other Windows devices to connect to in 2020.
The Verge reached out to Microsoft for clarification around the company’s Hub 2S and 2X plans. However, Microsoft only confirmed its plans for a software update in 2020. Additionally, that update will come at no cost to customers.
Source: WalkingCat Via: The Verge
