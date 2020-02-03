PREVIOUS|
OnePlus seems to have fixed its OnePlus 6T Android 10 issues

OnePlus 6 and 6T owners should have a new update available to download

Getting Android 10 on a OnePlus 6T has been a struggle, but a recent post on the OnePlus subreddit are claiming that it’s out now and works well.

The phone manufacturer has tried to get its older phones onto Android 10 for a while now, but it’s had to halt the updates twice due to bugs.

Now, a Reddit user states that Oxygen OS 10.3.1 is finally out for both the OnePlus 6 and the 6T.

There are ZIP files in the Reddit post if you want to try and install the update manually, but for most people, the update should be available in the Phone’s ‘System’ settings.

Since this isn’t the first time that OnePlus has pushed out an Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, some users might already have this version of Android. If you do, this new version should be more stable than what you’re currently running.

