Microsoft reveals futuristic-looking foldable Surface Neo tablet

Oct 2, 2019

11:13 AM EDT

In a surprise move at its fall Surface hardware event, Microsoft finally introduced its often-rumoured foldable, notebook-like tablet, the Surface Neo.

The Neo features a keyboard that seems to magnetically attach to the foldable tablet, as well as a Surface Pen that attaches to its rear. In a way, the new product category looks like the combination of a large smartphone, an iPad and Microsoft’s Surface line.

Unlike foldable smartphones like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, a 360-degree hinge separates both displays. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s head of all things Surface, says that the Neo features the thinnest LCD display ever released in a device.

The Neo also runs a special version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 X that is specifically to run on the unique device.

The device won’t release until the fall of 2019, though Microsoft says that pre-orders for the Neo are available now.

More to come…

