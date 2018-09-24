Microsoft shows off the Surface Hub 2 with rotating display

Microsoft has shown off its Surface Hub 2 hardware during its Ignite conference this week.
Notably, this is the first time we’ve seen the Hub 2 in public along with some of the software that powers it.
One of the most significant parts of the demonstration involved rotating the giant 50-inch display. The content on screen stayed in place as the screen turned smoothly.
The Surface Hub 2 runs on a new Windows Core OS (WCOS). WCOS is Microsoft’s effort to modularize the OS to run on unique hardware like the Hub 2.
Microsoft’s demonstration also revealed how the Hub 2 would handle multiple users. The device features a fingerprint scanner that people can use to log in. Once a user scans it with their finger, recent files are displayed on the screen for users to open and work with.
Finally, the Redmond-based company also announced that there’s a new Hub 2 variant coming next year. Dubbed the Hub 2S, it will have 4K cameras and an edge-to-edge display.
However, the Hub 2S won’t include the fancy rotation features, which will come as an update in 2020. There will also be a Hub 2X software update in 2020 that will enable users to upgrade the hardware through a processor cartridge on the rear of the device.
While the company hasn’t given a release date or pricing, they did say we can expect the hardware in the second quarter of 2019.
Source: The Verge
