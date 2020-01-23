PREVIOUS|
News

Tesla tops $100 billion value, overtakes Volkswagen as second most valuable carmaker

The first time a U.S. automaker has done so

Jan 23, 2020

6:41 PM EST

0 comments

U.S. automaker Tesla has surpassed $100 billion USD ($131 billion CAD) in valuation, allowing it to overtake Germany’s Volkswagen as the world’s second most valuable carmaker.

Volkswagen’s valuation is just shy of this number at $99.4 billion USD ($130 billion CAD).

Notably, this is the first time a U.S. automaker has achieved this milestone. The leading spot remains held by Japan’s Toyota, however.

Some of Tesla’s critics have argued that the company shouldn’t be worth more than Volkswagen, given that the German automaker sold nearly 30 times more vehicles in 2019. However, Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s own CEO, argued that Tesla has played a pivotal role in reshaping the automotive industry.

Via: Reuters

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2019

6:46 PM EDT

Ontario to permit phones at gas stations due to ‘one in 10 billion’ chance of ignition

News

Jul 3, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

Volkswagen has trained an AI to 3D print car parts

Reviews

Apr 8, 2018

5:00 PM EDT

2018 Chrysler Uconnect Review: Back and forth

News

Jan 22, 2020

5:48 PM EST

Elon Musk hints that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to Teslas

Comments