Sonos CEO addresses shuttering of older speakers

In a new blog post, Patrick Spence, Sonos’ Canadian CEO, apologized for the confusion regarding the shuttering of older speakers.
In the post, Spence clarifies that the legacy products will continue to work as they do now, and that the company will still push out bug patches and security updates to the older devices.
Thanks for all the feedback & my apologies for not responding sooner. I wanted to make sure we get it right. All Sonos products will continue to work past May: https://t.co/bmwQQgPd86
— Patrick Spence (@Patrick_Spence) January 23, 2020
He also says that if Sonos runs into an issue that it can’t fix with software, it will try to fix it with an “alternative solution,” reports The Verge.
The blog post doesn’t share any other new news or retract anything that was announced on the 21st, but rather aims to clarify and help Sonos users understand what is happening.
This still means that older speakers won’t receive new updates, but it very clearly states that the products will continue to work after the updates stop in May.
