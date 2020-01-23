Pokémon Go asking players to vote for next Community Day Pokémon

The next Pokémon Go Community Day is on February 22nd and on the 1st, players will be able to vote for what Pocket Monster is highlighted.
The voting is a little unorthodox so bear with me as I explain it all.
First up are the monsters we’ll be voting for:
- Vulpix – Ninetales will learn Fire-type Weather Ball, and Alolan Ninetales will learn Ice-type Weather Ball
- Machop – If you evolve into Machamp, it will know the Ghost-type move Payback
- Rhyhorn – Evolve Rhyhorn into Rhyperior for the exclusive attack Rock Wrecker
- Dratini – Evolve into Dragonite for the Charged Attack Superpower
Voting for these four Pokémon will take place on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. in your local time zone. Niantic is counting the votes based on the total number of Field Research tasks completed globally.
Each monster has its own Field Research task to complete to cast a vote. In the name of fairness, each task will be the same challenge: catch 20 Pokémon.
Each monsters’ task will have their name attached to it so you know what one you’re voting for. For example, if you want to vote for Dratini, you’ll need to find the task labelled as, “Vote for Dratini Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon.”
Niantic is also making every Field Research task available for as many votes as possible.
Source: Niantic
