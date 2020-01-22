PREVIOUS|
Huawei P40 render showcases mint green back

Huawei’s P40 smartphone, at least from the back, is going to be beautiful. That said, it’s unfortunate that rumours point to it not running Android.

A leak from Evan Blass suggests that Huawei will launch a mint green version of its P40 handset. Blass’ tweet showcases a render of the back of the green handset as well as the device’s four rear-facing cameras and dual-LED.

Blass didn’t specifically say that the phone is coming in this colour but it’s safe to assume so.

While it’s good to take leaks with a grain of salt, Evan Blass is typically accurate with his leaks.

Huawei is rumoured to officially reveal the P40 series in March, so you’ll have to wait a couple more months to see the accuracy of Blass’ leaks.

Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

