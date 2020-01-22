Huawei’s P40 smartphone, at least from the back, is going to be beautiful. That said, it’s unfortunate that rumours point to it not running Android.
A leak from Evan Blass suggests that Huawei will launch a mint green version of its P40 handset. Blass’ tweet showcases a render of the back of the green handset as well as the device’s four rear-facing cameras and dual-LED.
Blass didn’t specifically say that the phone is coming in this colour but it’s safe to assume so.
While it’s good to take leaks with a grain of salt, Evan Blass is typically accurate with his leaks.
Huawei is rumoured to officially reveal the P40 series in March, so you’ll have to wait a couple more months to see the accuracy of Blass’ leaks.
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
