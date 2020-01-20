PREVIOUS
Business

Toronto’s tech jobs rose more than 16 percent in 2019

The city's tech sector continues to thrive

Jan 20, 2020

8:04 PM EST

0 comments

City of Toronto shot

The number of tech-related jobs in the City of Toronto increased by 16.6 percent last year, according to the 2019 Toronto Employment Survey.

This works out to 60,408 tech positions in the city. Impressively, this represents an 84.6 percent from 2014.

Altogether, there were 1,729 tech establishments in Toronto in 2019 — an increase of 15.5 percent from 2018 and 85.7 percent from 2014.

Overall, though, tech jobs only accounted for four percent of Toronto’s total number of jobs in 2019. In total, there were more than 1.5 million jobs in Toronto last year.

Breaking it down further, the ‘Office’ category continues to be Toronto’s largest employment category by accounting for 48 percent of overall jobs. The other types of jobs were ‘Institutional’ (17.4 percent), ‘Service’ (12.6 percent), ‘Retail’ (9.8 percent), ‘Manufacturing’ (8.7 percent), and ‘Community & Entertainment (3.6 percent).

In response to the results of the Toronto Employment Survey, Toronto Mayor John Tory said Toronto is the “fastest growing city in North America.”

The Toronto Employment Survey runs from May to August each year.

Via: Toronto Employment Survey

