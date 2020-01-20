Amazon’s Eero mesh wifi system is now on sale in Canada

Amazon’s Eero mesh wifi system three-pack is on sale in Canada.
Amazon is currently selling the mesh for $244 CAD, which is $105. If you want to add voice-control to it, you can get the three-pack with Echo Dot for $293, and it’s regularly $418.99.
The mesh wifi three-pack offers whole-home coverage, up to 5,000 square feet. The mesh system connects to your modem in order to bring the existing connection to everywhere in the house. All you have to do to set it up is download the app.
Additionally, Eero uses ‘TrueMesh’ technology in order to void congestion, buffing and dropouts by rerouting traffic when needed.
Using the Eero with voice control you can ask Alexa to “find my phone,” and the Eero will be able to tell users where their phone is. You can also put your kids on timeout, which would prevent your kid from using the Wifi, and even ask the Eero to turn off the living room light.
You can also find a single Eero on sale on Amazon.ca as well.
