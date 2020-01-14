At this point, I’m starting to feel bad for Samsung because here comes another Galaxy S20+ leak.
This leak comes from XDA Developers’ Max Winebach, the same leaker who was also responsible for the previous S20+ rumours from earlier this week.
Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy S20+ reportedly features a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is slightly taller than the S10+’s 19:9 aspect ratio, which means the phone should feel more comfortable to hold in your hand.
The picture below shows that the device is much taller than the S20+, which is a little ridiculous considering the S20 Ultra is set to be an even taller device.
Additionally, the phone sports a 120Hz refresh rate display, but it’s not capable of dropping down to a 90Hz refresh rate. The rumoured S20+ is only capable of either a 60Hz refresh rate or a 120Hz, according to the leak. It seems that the phone is only capable of pushing its 120Hz refresh rate in its FHD+ display mode. Unfortunately, the handset won’t be able to push out a 120Hz refresh rate at the WQHD+ display mode.
Further, the S20+ will feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. It’s unclear if the Galaxy S20+ features Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint scanner or the company’s older variant. Winebach attempted to see if there was a way to add multiple fingerprints, but that feature didn’t seem to be available.
The Galaxy S20+ lacks a headphone jack but comes with the AKG USB Type-C earbuds in the box.
Additionally, the phone features 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.
Samsung will reportedly officially reveal the Galaxy S20+ alongside the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip at its Unpacked event on February 11th.
Source: XDA Developers
