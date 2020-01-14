Foldable devices have too many shortcomings says OnePlus CEO

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau explained his view on the current phone landscape and why he doesn’t think foldable devices are ready yet.
The CEO sat down on The Verge’s podcast to discuss the company’s recent concept device and the conversation drifted into foldable.
The first thing Lau notes is that the technology that’s available for foldable devices isn’t as seamless as the company wants. What OnePlus is waiting for is foldable technology that is “really crisp” and doesn’t “Impact the screen” before it jumps on that bandwagon.
This makes sense since all of the foldable that we’ve seen so far have plastic screens and aren’t exactly perfect. As concept devices their nice and really exciting to play with, but for the cost, the build quality doesn’t seem up to par just yet.
