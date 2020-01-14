Rackmounted Mac Pro now available in Canada starting at $8,129

Roughly a month after the pricey, high-end Mac Pro’s release in Canada, the rackmounted version of the desktop is now available starting at $8,129 CAD, with the highest-end version costing an astounding $65,009.
The rackmounted version of the Mac Pro is an alternative to the standard ‘Tower’ iteration of the desktop. It’s mostly the same as the standard Mac Pro, only it’s capable of sliding into a mountable rack. This version of the Pro is designed to sit on its side.
It still features the same cheese grater-like grill, though the side locks, power button, status indicator LED and two USB-C ports are located at the front. The desktop also features a rear access panel and rails for mounting it to a cabinet, though Apple says that they ship in a different box.
The base-level rackmounted Mac Pro features a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, 32GB of DDR4 ECC memory, a Radeon Pro 580x with 8GB of GDDR5 memory and a 256GB SSD. The desktop also comes with the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard.
